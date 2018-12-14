Hawks officers released on bail, co-accused remanded in custody

Two senior police officers attached to the elite Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, popularly known as the Hawks, were today granted bail while their co-accused Ifeanyi Anthony Unigwe was remanded in custody to verify his status of being in South Africa.

Hawks spokesperson, Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, said the two officers Matodzi Richard Ramukosi, 48, and Moeti Sesken Monei, 48, were granted R10,000 bail each when they appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Unigwe, 42, was considered a flight risk.

“An intelligence driven investigation by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime unit had resulted in the arrest of the trio on Thursday after they had allegedly conspired to bribe an investigating officer assigned to a case in which vehicles and drugs belonging to Unigwe were seized,” said Mulaudzi.

“Further investigations revealed that on several instances the two officers allegedly met with the said investigating officer, and handed him various sums of money to secure the release of the said vehicles. The officers were arrested [on Thursday] after a warrant for their arrest was executed.”

The three will return to court in February 2019. They face charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice, said Mulaudzi.

– African News Agency (ANA)

