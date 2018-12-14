SAPS warns they will treat ‘toy gun robbers’ no differently

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said police recovered a hijacked bakkie used to transport furniture in Zwide on Thursday.

Beetge said the two occupants of the vehicle were about to deliver a mattress at a house in Magi Street when they were robbed at gunpoint by three suspects travelling in a white VW Golf.

Beetge said the weapon used during the robbery was a toy gun.

He said two of the suspects held the furniture vehicle driver at gunpoint and took off with him, leaving the assistant driver at the scene.

The 55-year-old driver sustained a head injury after the suspects hit him with the gun during the hijacking.

The suspects managed to evade arrest.

Motherwell Cluster Commander Major General Dawie Rabie warned that “using a toy gun to commit a crime still qualifies as a firearm in terms of Firearms Control Act. The SAPS will use the same procedures in dealing with armed suspects, whether it is a real firearm or toy gun,” he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.