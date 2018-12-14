; SAPS warns they will treat ‘toy gun robbers’ no differently – The Citizen
 
Crime 14.12.2018 01:31 pm

SAPS warns they will treat ‘toy gun robbers’ no differently

ANA
Three suspects used a toy gun to rob a driver transporting furniture using a toy gun. Photo: Supplied by SA Police Service. Three suspects used a toy gun to rob a driver transporting furniture using a toy gun. Photo: Supplied by SA Police Service. Three suspects used a toy gun to rob a driver transporting furniture using a toy gun. Photo: Supplied by SA Police Service. Three suspects used a toy gun to rob a driver transporting furniture using a toy gun. Photo: Supplied by SA Police Service. Three suspects used a toy gun to rob a driver transporting furniture using a toy gun. Photo: Supplied by SA Police Service. Three suspects used a toy gun to rob a driver transporting furniture using a toy gun. Photo: Supplied by SA Police Service.

Three suspects used a toy gun to rob a driver transporting furniture using a toy gun. Photo: Supplied by SA Police Service. Three suspects used a toy gun to rob a driver transporting furniture using a toy gun. Photo: Supplied by SA Police Service. Three suspects used a toy gun to rob a driver transporting furniture using a toy gun. Photo: Supplied by SA Police Service. Three suspects used a toy gun to rob a driver transporting furniture using a toy gun. Photo: Supplied by SA Police Service. Three suspects used a toy gun to rob a driver transporting furniture using a toy gun. Photo: Supplied by SA Police Service. Three suspects used a toy gun to rob a driver transporting furniture using a toy gun. Photo: Supplied by SA Police Service.

Port Elizabeth Police in the Eastern Cape have sent a stern warning that they would deal with criminals using toy guns to commit crimes the same way they deal with armed suspects. 

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said police recovered a hijacked bakkie used to transport furniture in Zwide on Thursday.

Beetge said the two occupants of the vehicle were about to deliver a mattress at a house in Magi Street when they were robbed at gunpoint by three suspects travelling in a white VW Golf.

Beetge said the weapon used during the robbery was a toy gun.

He said two of the suspects held the furniture vehicle driver at gunpoint and took off with him, leaving the assistant driver at the scene.

The 55-year-old driver sustained a head injury after the suspects hit him with the gun during the hijacking.

The suspects managed to evade arrest.

Motherwell Cluster Commander Major General Dawie Rabie warned that “using a toy gun to commit a crime still qualifies as a firearm in terms of Firearms Control Act. The SAPS will use the same procedures in dealing with armed suspects, whether it is a real firearm or toy gun,” he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Johan Kruger’s farm murder reiterates need for rural safety unit, says DA 14.12.2018
Why 22-year-old ‘boys’ can stab 22-year-old ‘men’ in the Eastern Cape 12.12.2018
Two suspects arrested for transporting dagga worth R1.6m 9.12.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.