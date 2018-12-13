Vehicle licencing officials nabbed for graft, passing unroadworthy vehicles

Four vehicle examiners and a data capturer have been arrested at a private company that conducts roadworthiness tests in Daveyton, Gauteng after they certified unroadworthy vehicles to be on the streets, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said today.

“Four suspects are set to appear in court tomorrow [Friday] on allegations of illegally licensing un-roadworthy vehicles. The suspects, three vehicle examiners and a data capturer, were nabbed in a festive anti-corruption drive by members of the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit and the [Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, known as the] Hawks,” said RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane.

“It is suspected that at least 46 vehicles were certified without being physically examined by the officers employed by Daveyton Vehicle Testing Station recently.”

The RTMC warned that the owners of the vehicles are now being traced and they could face charges of fraud.

“Computers and documents were seized during the raid. These will be analysed as part of the investigation. The suspects are expected to appear at the Pretoria Special Commercial Crimes Court for a bail application,” said Zwane.

“The RTMC has prioritised corruption in efforts to made roads safer this festive season. Members of the public are asked to join the effort to fight corruption in the road traffic fraternity by reporting incidents of alleged bribery, fraud and corruption…”

He said all information supplied will be treated confidentially.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.