More than 400 women reportedly missing in Gauteng

The fate of more than 400 women said to be missing in Gauteng by the province’s member of the executive council for community safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, remains unclear.

In July, Nkosi-Malobane said 597 women had been reported missing in 2017, with only 151 subsequently found. She said police were investigating what had happened to the others.

When asked for an update on the issue this week, Nkosi-Malobane’s spokesperson, Hlulani Mashaba, referred the African News Agency to the police.

But police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the force could not “confirm or dispute what the MEC has said whether in a report or in an interview. She has a spokesperson who should be able to substantiate”.

Nkosi-Malobane raised concern over the number of cases of missing women in Gauteng during a budget vote presentation, citing data provided by the South African Police Service in the province.

She said her department remained committed to creating a safer environment for citizens, in particular women and children.

