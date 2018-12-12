 
12.12.2018

Seven officials arrested for corruption at Khayelitsha licensing centre

The city of Cape Town says the staff members would be served with pre-suspension notices once they have appeared in court

Seven suspects, including six civilian staff and a security guard, have been arrested at the Khayelitsha driving licence testing centre for fraud and corruption.

City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said the suspects were arrested on Wednesday morning after a long investigation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks.

“Internal disciplinary processes will run parallel to the criminal process. The staff members will be served with pre-suspension notices once they have appeared in court,” Smith said in a statement.

The suspects are due to appear in court soon. According to the city’s safety and security executive director Richard Bosman, the centre will be fully operational on Thursday as staff will be reassigned from other centres.

“The city extends its appreciation to the Hawks for their investigation, which has spanned a considerable period of time. We have a zero-tolerance approach to staff misconduct and thank the Hawks for helping the city to ensure we run a clean administration,” added Smith.

