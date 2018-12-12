 
Crime 12.12.2018 10:52 am

Two arrested in Cape Town with dagga worth R750K

Dagga. Picture: SAPS

Authorities say they responded to a tip-off about a Toyota Avanza transporting dagga.

Two suspects are expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court where they face charges of dealing in drugs.

Cape Town police arrested the pair in Kraaifontein on Tuesday night.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said police responded to a tip-off about a Toyota Avanza transporting dagga to Cape Town.

“The vehicle was intercepted on the N1 and searched. Dagga with a combined weight of 146.9 kilogrammes and an estimated street value of R750,000 was confiscated.”

The 30-year-old man and 24-year-old woman are being kept behind bars until their court appearance.

