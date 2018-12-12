Mentally disabled man rapes and impregnates Limpopo mentally challenged teen

The Limpopo man is alleged to have raped the teenager four years ago, causing her to fall pregnant. The matter came to light only now following intervention from the local community.

The Limpopo department of social development (DSD) is working with the local police on the case and have been calling for the protection of disabled people. This incident occurred in Naboomspruit near Modimolle.

Impregnated

According to SAPS in the province, the 18-year-old victim was raped and impregnated in 2014 by the 47-year-old suspect. Both are mentally disabled and the case went to court this month.

“It is alleged that members of the community noticed that an 18-year-old who is the mother of a four-year-old child, had actually conceived her child as the result of rape,” read the police statement.

“The matter was immediately reported to the social worker who opened the case on behalf of the victim. The initial investigations by the police ensued and subsequently the suspect, who is also mentally disabled, was arrested.

“Members of the community are advised to ensure the safety of the disabled people at all times to prevent this type of incidents to occur.”

Limpopo social development spokesperson Adele van der Linde also warned against neglecting the safety of people living with disabilities.

Abuse and neglect

“The department condemns all forms of violence and neglect of people with disabilities. We join the SAPS in urging communities to protect all vulnerable persons in their midst,” said Van der Linde

“Please report any forms of abuse or neglect to the nearest social worker or police immediately.”

The 47-year-old suspect is set to appear again before the Mokgopoong Magistrate Court in January next year. He has been released on free bail until then.

