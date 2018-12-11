Domestic worker arrested in connection with dumped foetesus

The Durban North SAPS have arrested a domestic worker in connection with the bodies of two foetuses that were dumped on Lynne Avenue in Glenashley on Monday morning.

Capt Raymond Deokaran, spokesperson for the Durban North station, said the 20-year-old would be charged with concealment of birth, he told Northglen News.

“We reviewed CCTV footage from the area which positively identified the suspect in this case. She has been arrested and detained at the Durban North police cells,” he explained.

A Blue Security armed response officer made the grisly discovery when he found the bodies of two foetuses that had been dumped with refuse in Durban North on Monday morning.

The officer was on a routine patrol when vagrants, who were digging in the trash, flagged his vehicle down.

“The officer stopped to investigate and discovered the two foetuses, who appeared to be twins, lying between black bags of trash on the grass verge of a property. It is believed the bodies may have been dumped at the site just a few hours earlier. Our officer immediately cordoned off the area and called the Durban North SAPS who responded to the scene to investigate further,” Mathios said.

