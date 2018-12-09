Two suspects arrested for transporting dagga worth R1.6m

South African Police Service (SAPS) officers in the Pixley ka Seme policing cluster at Victoria West made a major breakthrough when they arrested two men transporting compressed dagga worth about R1.6 million on Sunday morning, Northern Cape police said.

The suspects were arrested at Three Sisters near Victoria West during a roadblock conducted by the Pixley Ka Seme intervention team, flying squad, Victoria West visible policing members, and provincial traffic officers, Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba

A total of 21 bags of compressed dagga with an estimated street value of about R1.6 million, weighing 330.4kg, were found in a bakkie. Cash amounting to R12 000 was also confiscated, and the two suspects aged 29 and 59 were arrested.

A case of dealing in dagga had been opened and the two men would appear in the Victoria West Magistrate’s Court soon, Ramatseba said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

