Three men killed in apparent Limpopo mob justice attack

Three men have been killed in an apparent vigilante mob attack at Thohoyandou, Limpopo police said on Saturday.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mphephu outside Thohoyandou had launched a search for a group of suspects who attacked and killed three men on Saturday morning, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

It was alleged that a fight occurred at a beer hall in ga-Mulelu village and a 22-year-old man was later found dead, lying in a pool of blood.

“Subsequent to this death, members of the community mobilised each other and started hunting down those who are accused in the killing of this person until they captured three of them. They took them back to the spot where this person was killed, stoned them, and burned all of them to death.”

The dead men had not yet been identified and four cases of murder were opened for police investigations. The suspects involved in the incident were still unknown. Anyone with information which could help in the arrest of the suspects involved in the matter should contact the crime stop number 08600-0111, or the crime line SMS 32211, or the nearest police station, Ngoepe said.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba condemned the recurring incidents of mob attacks and killings still prevalent in some parts of the province. Members of the community were warned to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

“The police must be given a space to deal with any criminal act without them resorting to violence, which is totally uncalled for,” Ledwaba said.

– African News Agency

