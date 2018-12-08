Two men shot dead at matric dance function in Cape Town

Two men, aged 34 and 41, were shot dead at a matric dance function in Philippi in Cape Town on Friday night, Western Cape police said.

It was alleged that the two men arrived at the event in Knole Road in Philippi to drop off a school pupil, Captain FC van Wyk said on Sunday.

As they left the venue, an unknown man fired several shots at the vehicle. Both victims died at the scene.

Detectives were investigating all possibilities and the motive was currently part of the police investigation, Van Wyk said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

