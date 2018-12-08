Limpopo police condemn brutal murder of three-year-old boy

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba on Saturday condemned the murder of a three-year-old boy at Groblersdal, and warned the perpetrators that they will be “hunted down”.

This followed after a three-year-old boy was found murdered on Friday in the bushes next to Koting village in the Marble Hall policing area outside Groblersdal, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

“It is alleged that a passerby made this gruesome discovery and alerted the police who reacted swiftly to the scene of crime. Upon arrival, the deceased was found lying in a pool of blood and also stones lying next to his body, which is suspected to be the weapon used during the commission of this heinous act. The little boy was identified as Samson Sithole from this area.”

The motive behind this brutal incident was not clear at this stage, but police investigations were ongoing, he said.

“The police in this province are determined to robustly deal with all criminalities affecting our children. Those who choose to close their ears to our continuous warning messages will be hunted down until we take them to where they belong,” Ledwaba said.

No arrests had yet been made, but anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect/s involved should contact Captain Richard Boshomane at 079-894-5501, or the Crime Stop number 08600-10111, the crime Line SMS 32211, or the nearest police station.

– African News Agency (ANA)