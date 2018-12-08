Man arrested after hijacking bakkie delivering ciggies in Cape Town

Police flying squad officers arrested an alleged hijacker shortly after a bakkie transporting cigarettes was hijacked in Delft in Cape Town this week, Western Cape police said.

A cigarette delivery vehicle was doing deliveries in Eindhoven, Delft on Thursday morning when the driver was robbed of the content of the vehicle, Captain FC van Wyk said.

Members of the flying squad reacted to the complaint of the armed robbery in progress in Delft Main Road. They spotted one of the vehicles that fitted the description – a white Toyota LDV without a canopy – on Symphony Road, close to Delft Main Road.

The officers followed the bakkie to apprehend the perpetrators. The driver of the Toyota sped away, disregarding numerous red traffic lights.

“The driver of the vehicle lost control and collided with a lamp pole in Siyazama Street, Site C Khayelitsha. He fled the scene on foot and ran into a nearby house, but the 21-year-old male was arrested.

“Inside the vehicle, a total of 193 cartons of cigarettes with an estimated value of R62,000, were found. The suspect will appear in court once he has been charged,” Van Wyk said.

