Business robbery suspects nabbed after speedy police response

A police intelligence-driven operation conducted on Friday afternoon by members of the flying squad and the K9 unit led to the arrest of two alleged armed robbers in Browns Farm, Philippi in Cape Town, Western Cape police said.

Earlier on Friday, a business robbery occurred at a sports shop at a shopping mall in Claremont, Captain FC van Wyk said.

According to reports, three armed men entered the shop, threatened the staff, and took 100 cellphones and three more cellphones belong to customers.

Information was shared with members of the flying squad and K9 unit. Officers acted swiftly and on arrival at a given location in Browns Farm, the suspects were found. They tried to flee, but the officers managed to arrest two suspects still wearing the same clothes they wore during the robbery.

“The premises were searched, but only packages and tags of the store and phones were found. One customer’s phone was also recovered and the firearm used, with 16 rounds [of ammunition].”

Further investigation verified that the firearm was stolen from the owner and an armed robbery case was reported at Delft police station in March this year.

The two suspects, aged 22 and 24, were apprehended and their accomplices are being sought. Once charged, the suspects would appear in the Philippi Magistrate’s Court on charges of business robbery and possession of stolen property, Van Wyk said.

– African News Agency (ANA)