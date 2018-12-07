Limpopo vehicle-testing station workers arrested for corruption

Two employees at a private vehicle-testing station have been arrested for allegedly issuing certificates for vehicles that were never tested for roadworthiness, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said on Friday.

The roads agency said in a statement: ”The two officials – an examiner and a data capturer – employed by Thulalushaka Vehicle Testing Station, were arrested on Thursday by a joint team of anti-corruption investigators from the Road Traffic Management Corporation.

“They colluded to provide roadworthy certificates to vehicles that were never physically tested. An identity document of an innocent person is believed to have been used in the fraudulent transactions to create an impression that the person had delivered the vehicles to be tested.”

The employees are expected to appear in court on Monday.

