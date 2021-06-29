Multimedia
Courts | Multimedia | News | Politics | South Africa
1 minute read
29 Jun 2021
9:52 am

WATCH LIVE: ConCourt to rule on Zuma’s contempt of court case

Contempt of court proceedings were heard unopposed after former president made no submissions.

Former president Jacob Zuma at the state capture inquiry. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

It’s D-Day for Jacob Zuma as the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) is to hand down its ruling on Tuesday on whether the former president is guilty of contempt of court.

Proceedings are expected to start at 10am.

In March, the Constitutional Court heard an application from the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture to have Zuma held in contempt for his refusal to take the stand, despite there being ordered to do so.

The contempt of court proceedings were heard unopposed after Zuma made no submissions to the court in response.

At the time, judgment was reserved and South Africans have since been waiting with bated breath to hear whether the ConCourt will impose the two-year jail term the commission has asked for.

ALSO READ: Will Jacob Zuma ‘become a prisoner of the Constitutional Court’?

Tuesday’s ruling also comes after the Pretoria high court on Monday ruled in favour of the Zondo Commission’s application to extend its proceedings until 30 September.

This has given rise to speculation that the court might impose a suspended sentence on Zuma and order him to appear before the commission.

But it remains to be seen whether the apex court will assert our country’s constitutional principle that we are all equal before the law and send a clear message that nobody is above the law.

WATCH: ConCourt ruling on Zuma’s contempt of court case, courtesy of SABC News

 

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

STATE CAPTURE

Kodwa got 'flexible' R1 million loan from friend, but denies corruption
19 hours ago
19 hours ago

STATE CAPTURE

Court grants State Capture Commission another extension
20 hours ago
20 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

ConCourt set to rule on Zuma's contempt of court case tomorrow
23 hours ago
23 hours ago

STATE CAPTURE

WATCH: Malusi Gigaba testifies at State Capture commission
6 days ago
6 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

STATE CAPTURE

Kodwa got 'flexible' R1 million loan from friend, but denies corruption
19 hours ago
19 hours ago

STATE CAPTURE

Court grants State Capture Commission another extension
20 hours ago
20 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

ConCourt set to rule on Zuma's contempt of court case tomorrow
23 hours ago
23 hours ago

STATE CAPTURE

WATCH: Malusi Gigaba testifies at State Capture commission
6 days ago
6 days ago