Precious Ramabulana’s alleged killer pleads guilty to murder, rape and robbery

Ramabulana's murder sparked an outcry across the country with President Cyril Ramaphosa visiting her family in Limpopo.

The trial of the man accused of killing Capricorn TVET College student Precious Ramabulana has been postponed to Thursday for mitigation of sentence.

Aubrey Manaka, 29, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to charges of rape, murder and robbery during the start of his murder trial in the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane.

Ramabulana, 21, was stabbed to death multiple times on 24 November 2019 while sleeping at her home at Ga-Joel Section in Mokomene.

Manaka was arrested at his parent’s home in Nyakelang village, Botlokwa, on 28 November following an intensive manhunt by Crime Intelligence, the Hawks and detectives.

His arrest came after he was found in possession of Ramabulana’s cellphone, bloodstained clothes and a knife.

Police investigations also revealed that Manaka was involved in the rape case of a four-year-old girl in 2014.

He was subsequently charged with rape but the case was withdrawn due to a lack of evidence.

Manaka told journalists in court he wanted to apologise to Ramabulana’s family for killing her. He also asked the court for mercy when it sentenced him.

“I want them to forgive me for the things I’ve done to them,” he said.

Manaka’s affidavit was read out in court in which he said he first saw Ramabulana in September 2019 in Mokomene and took a liking to her.

But, he said, he did not have the courage to approach her because he thought she would reject him.

He said after having a couple of drinks at a local tavern in November he went to Ramabulana’s residence where he forced his way in, stabbed her multiple times and continued to rape her.

The trial will resume on Thursday for the defence to address the court on mitigation of sentence. The State will address the court on aggravation of sentence.

