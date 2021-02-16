 
 
Batsa and Dlamini-Zuma’s tobacco tussle nearing conclusion

Neither British American Tobacco SA nor Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma are backing off in their fight over the banning of cigarettes during the earlier lockdown phases.

Bernadette Wicks
16 Feb 2021
01:00:26 PM
Whether or not Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will get another chance to defend the controversial tobacco sales ban that was put in place during the early stages of lockdown, is now up to a full bench of the Western Cape High Court. Late last year, the court declared the ban to have been unconstitutional and invalid. This on the back of an application brought by British American Tobacco South Africa (Batsa). But Dlamini-Zuma has since launched an application for leave to appeal the order, which was argued before a full bench on Monday. Her application is...

