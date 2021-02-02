JSC reveals candidates list for vacancies in superior courts

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has published a shortlist of candidates to be interviewed for vacancies in various superior courts in April.
The JSC has also published a list of candidates who were shortlisted for the April 2020 sitting, which was postponed to April 2021.
“The need to republish this list is necessitated by the fact that some of the candidates that were shortlisted have since withdrawn their candidature, as well as for the sake of completeness,” it said.
Here are the candidates who will sit for interviews:
Ten candidates will be vying for one post on the Constitutional Court Bench.
The candidates are advocate Alan Christopher Dodson SC, Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane, Judge Narandran Kollapen, Judge Aubrey Phago Ledwaba, Judge Rammaka Steven Mathopo, Judge Yasmin Shehnaz Meer, Judge Mahube Betty Molemela, Judge Dhayanithie Pillay, Judge David Nat Unterhalter and Judge Bashier Vally.
Eleven candidates will be battling it out for the five vacancies at the Supreme Court of Appeal, including Gauteng Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba who was also shortlisted for a post at the Constitutional Court.
The other candidates who will be competing for a spot in the Appeal Court are Judge Zeenat Carelse, Judge Johannes Willem Eksteen, Judge Trevor Richard Gorven, Judge Wendy Hughes, Judge Petrus Arnolus Koen, Judge Nolwazi Penelope Mabindla-Boqwana, Judge Keoagile Elias Matojane, Judge Selewe Peter Mothle, Judge Owen Lloyd Rogers and Judge Sharise Weiner.
Advocate Nceba Dukada SC was the only person shortlisted for a vacancy in the Eastern Cape High Court in Mthatha.
Three judges will be vying for a deputy judge president post in the Free State High Court: Judge Johannes Petrus Daffue, Judge Nobulawo Martha Mbhele and Judge Somaganthie Naidoo.
The JSC has also shortlisted Judge Roland Terence Sutherland for the Deputy Judge President post in the Gauteng Division of the High Court.
Vacancies
Fourteen candidates have been shortlisted for six vacancies in the Gauteng Division of the High Court. They are advocate Allyson Ashley Crutchfield SC, Dosio Dario, advocate Daniel Petrus de Villiers SC, Judge Nelisa Phiwokazi Mali, advocate Petrus Gcinumuzi Malindi SC, Patrick Hasani Malungana and Norman Michael Manoim.
The list also includes Mandla Petrus Nathan Mbongwe, Anthony Peter Millar, advocate Cassim Ismail Moosa, Vuyo Thembile Mtati, Mashudu Maryrose Munzhelele, advocate Portia Dipuo Phahlane and advocate Brad Christopher Wanless SC.
The five candidates who will compete for one post in the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court are advocate Bruce Stanley Michael Bedderson, Burt Silverston Laing, advocate Robin George Mossop SC, Mfuniselwa Elijah Nkosi and advocate Carol Sibiya.
The JSC has also shortlisted four people to compete for one vacancy in the Labour Court. They are advocate Jacques Louis Basson, Vusumuzi Reuben Sinky Ngobe Nkosi, advocate Maitu Tsungai Mathe Phahane and advocate Francois Johannes van der Merwe.
Three people were shortlisted for the deputy judge president vacancy in Limpopo. They are Judge Thifhelimbilu Phanuel Mudau, Judge Moletje George Phatudi and Judge Matsaro Violet Semenya.
Two people will be interviewed for two vacancies in the North West Division of the High Court.
They are Andrè Henry Peterson and advocate Frances Maria Magrietha Snyman SC.
Judge Mmathebe Violet Phatshoane has been shortlisted for the deputy judge president post in the Northern Cape Division of the High Court.
A further three candidates have been shortlisted for two judge vacancies in the same court. They are advocate Lawrence Gerald Lever SC, advocate Albert Punch Sibongile Nxumalo and Janine Adéle Snyders.
Seven people will sit for interviews for two vacancies in the Western Cape Division of the High Court.
They are Matthew Francis, advocate Bryan Cecil Hack, Selwyn Hockey, advocate Penelope Magona-Dano, advocate Nobahle Mangcu-Lockwood, advocate Frederick Siegfried Gustav Sievers SC and Daniel Malefu Thulare.
“The shortlisted candidates will be notified of the date, time and venue of the interviews in due course,” the JSC said.
