If charges stick, Busi could land up behind bars – expert

Courts 3 hours ago

Lies in affidavits about how often she met ex-president Zuma, state alleges.

Bernadette Wicks
22 Jan 2021
05:00:40 AM
Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane at the Pretoria Magistrates Court appearing on charges of Perjury, 21 January 2021 . Picture: Neil McCartney

There is a lot on the line for perjury-accused Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who could face jail time, be disbarred and axed – if the charges against her stick. Criminal expert Dr Llewelyn Curlewis said yesterday there was a very real possibility that, if convicted, Mkhwebane could land up behind bars. “One would likely be looking at a shorter term for a first-time offender, though.” He also said she could be looking at a periodic imprisonment, a suspended sentence or a fine, instead. Any which way, though, a criminal conviction would almost certainly see Mkhwebane disbarred. “If she had...

