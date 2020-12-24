Patel murder trial moved to April 2021

Judge Joseph Raulinga on Wednesday once more expressed his dissatisfaction with the constant delays in the murder case against Rameez Patel, for the murder of his former wife in 2015.

The trial has been postponed on a number of previous occasions.

Earlier on Wednesday, the case was once again postponed, this time to 6 to 9 April next year.

On Monday, the case was time and again halted for short breaks. When court resumed after lunch, those present were informed that the case would only continue on Tuesday, as a representative of the National Prosecuting Authority’s office who attended the proceedings, had been informed that she was in contact with three persons who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. Raulinga advised that those who wished to get tested, should do so. On Tuesday, Thipe was not in court as he was still awaiting the Covid-19 test results, however Raulinga indicated that Patel’s cross-examination should continue despite his absence, to which Patel objected. It was later announced that proceedings would continue next year, with Patel still out on bail. Judge Raulinga has in the meantime called on registrars to determine from court records how many days had actually been spent on the case thus far. He expressed dismay at the continued postponements, saying he had never presided over a case that took this long. This article was republished from Review Online with permission

