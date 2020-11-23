Five charged with murder of Zulu Prince Lethukuthula involved in theft syndicate, court hears

The five people who have been charged with the murder of Zulu Prince Lethukuthula have been accused of running a syndicate that drugs and robs people.

Tshegofatso Moremane, 30, Margaret Koaile, 43, Portia Mnola,29, Gontse Tlhoele,30, and Dakalo Mbedzi, 32, appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday where they face charges of murder and theft.

Zulu, the eldest son of King Goodwill Zwelithini, was found dead by security guards at his Johannesburg home at Graceland residential complex on 6 November.

A private funeral was held at Khethomthandayo Royal Palace on 15 November. The king was not present, in line with tradition, but watched on live stream.

Prosecutor Yusuf Baba told that court that the State intended to connect them to other cases in Benoni and Pretoria which date back to as early as 2017.

“The accused are in [a] syndicate involved with drugging people and stealing their money. As a consequence of the actions by the accused, drugging the victim led to his death,” said Baba.

Baba said that they were not charged with premeditated murder, and that the State intended to oppose bail.

The matter will be back in court 30 November.

