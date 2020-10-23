Courts 23.10.2020 01:01 pm

PICS: Shepherd Bushiri’s supporters flock to court for bail application

Citizen reporter
Shepherd Bushiri's supporters outside the Pretoria Magistrates court where he is applying for bail, 23 October 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda.

The couple were arrested in connection with charges of fraud and money laundering worth R102 million. 

Enlightened Christian Gathering church leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, who is also known as Major 1, and his wife, Mary, are appearing in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court for a bail application.

This is after the couple were arrested earlier this week in connection with charges of fraud and money laundering worth R102 million.

The Hawks said Bushiri had tried to evade arrest but eventually handed himself over to Silverton police, reportedly with “an entourage of attorneys”.

A horde of Bushiri’s adherents flocked to the court on Friday to show their support for the couple.

The couple’s supporters want them to be released from custody, with some claiming the pair are innocent.

Following Bushiri and his wife’s arrest, Enlightened Christian Gathering church spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo said in a statement the Hawks’ attorneys had requested a discussion with the couple an investment in connection to Rising Estate, an international property investment and development company.

“The Hawks informed lawyers of our leaders, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and Prophetess Mary Bushiri, late Monday afternoon that they are requesting the couple to go to their office by 11am accompanied by their lawyers to discuss an issue concerning an investment pertaining to a company called Rising Estate,” he said.

This is a developing story.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

