Asithandile Zozo murder: Viwe Rulumeni’s attorney withdraws

Asithandile 'Kwasa' Zozo, the Wits student who was stabbed to death, allegedly by her boyfriend, Viwe Rulumeni. Picture: Twitter / @RealAlexMchunu

The 22-year-old man accused of the murder of first year Wits student Asithandile Zozo briefly appeared in the Dutywa Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where his attorney withdrew.

According to regional National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali, the attorney told the court that he knew Zozo’s father “very well” from his school years, and therefore could not continue representing the accused, Viwe Rulumeni.

The matter was postponed to 20 October to give the accused time to find another lawyer.

Zozo was assaulted, choked and stabbed several times on 17 August. Rulumeni was her ex-boyfriend.

The incident allegedly happened in full view of Zozo’s 11-year-old sister and a cousin.

Rulumeni allegedly tried to take his own life by drinking a pesticide.

