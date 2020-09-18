Florida ‘child snatcher’ abandons bail application as he fears for his safety – report

The man arrested for allegedly grabbing a four-year-old girl at a pizza restaurant in Florida, Roodepoort, Naseem Slamang, 24, has reportedly abandoned his bail application because he fears for his safety.

TimesLive reports that through his attorney, Eric Mahlalela, Slamang on Friday abandoned his bail application in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court.

The court reportedly heard from Mahlalela that Slamang was seriously injured during a mob justice attack at the restaurant before he was arrested and that he had been in a fight in the holding cells.

Mahlalela reportedly told the court that Slamang is seeking urgent medical attention.

Slamang will reportedly receive medical attention at a correctional facility in Krugersdorp.

He remains in custody and is expected back in court on 15 October.

Slamang faces charges of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, attempted kidnapping and common assault after allegedly attempting to snatch a child at a restaurant in Florida, Roodepoort.

The incident was captured on video and caused a stir on social media.

WATCH: Man allegedly high on drugs tries to grab child at Florida restaurant

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

