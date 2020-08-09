‘Before 5pm’ – Hanekom’s lawyers issue Zuma with new deadline pending further legal action

Former minister turned presidential envoy, Derek Hanekom has, through his lawyers issued an extended deadline for former president Jacob Zuma to comply with a court order handed down by the Constitutional Court or face further legal action.

The request was made by Webber Wentzel attornies in a letter, dated 9 August 2020, addressed to Zuma’s legal representation Eric Mabuza.

Referring to a 7 August court order received by both parties, Hanekom’s attornies highlighted that Zuma had not complied with the Constitutional Court’s order, even after Hanekom granted him a further grace period of 24 hours over and above the court’s deadline.

“Despite being under no obligation to do so, our client afforded your client an indulgence to comply with the High Court order by 13h00 on 8 August 2020. Your client wilfully disregarded the High Court order to date, almost two days after the Constitutional Court order was received.”

“Your client is thus in contempt of the High Court order. Your client’s deliberate delay in complying with the terms of the High Court order which both you and your client are undoubtedly aware of, can only be actuated by bad faith and continues to prejudice our client’s rights and the administration of justice,” wrote Hanekom’s lawyers.

Pending a new deadline of 5pm on Monday, 10 August 2020 by which Zuma has to remove a 2019 tweet in which he called Hanekom “a well-known agent of the enemy,” Hankeom is prepared to file another case against Zuma, this time for contempt of court.

