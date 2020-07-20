Trial of Gauteng MPL Matsena’s alleged killer postponed till August

A man accused of killing Gauteng Provincial Legislature member Mapiti Matsena appeared briefly in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Monoko Francis Thoka, who appeared calm and posed for pictures in the courtroom, is facing a charge of premeditated murder.

He is accused of stabbing Matsena multiple times on 15 July.

Matsena was the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Community Safety in the legislature.

ALSO READ: ANC not ruling out possibility of a political motive behind Mapiti Matsena’s murder

Thoka told Magistrate Thabo Ramahanelo he couldn’t afford a lawyer and asked to be provided with one by Legal Aid.

He also opted to provisionally abandon his bail application and did not give reasons why he was doing so.

State prosecutor Geminah Mbelengwa said the State would oppose bail should Thoka bring an application in future.

Mbelengwa said the reason was that Thoka was facing a premeditated murder charge.

Investigations were continuing.

News24 has learnt that Thoka could face additional charges of housebreaking and defeating the ends of justice.

Thoka is expected back in court on 24 August.

Matsena died instantly in his home after being attacked, allegedly by Thoka, who had allegedly gained entry into the home through a glass door.

Matsena was in his bedroom when he was ambushed and killed with a sharp object.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.