Courts 12.6.2020 04:48 pm

Deadly Jozini crash: Truck driver set to apply for bail next week

News24 Wire
Deadly Jozini crash: Truck driver set to apply for bail next week

Several people have been killed after a truck lost control in Jozini in KZN> Photo: Twitter @_ArriveAlive

Sipho Ntuli made his first appearance in the Ubombo Magistrate’s Court on Friday, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and eight counts of culpable homicide.

The bail application of the truck driver at the centre of a horror crash in which eight people died and 32 others were injured in Jozini, KwaZulu-Natal, has been set for next week.

Sipho Ntuli made his first appearance in the Ubombo Magistrate’s Court on Friday. He appeared on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and eight counts of culpable homicide.

On Wednesday, the truck Ntuli was driving crashed into pedestrians and vehicles leading to multiple deaths and dozens of injuries. Ten vehicles were also damaged.

Police have confirmed that Ntuli had traces of alcohol in his blood.

The spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in KZN, Natasha Kara, said Ntuli would remain in custody until 19 June, when he would be expected to apply for bail.

Relatives of the victims have called for Ntuli to face stiff punishment.

KZN Transport MEC Bheki Ntuli, who visited the crash site on Wednesday, said he was “appalled” that the driver may have been drunk at the time of the incident.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Two cops in dock for allegedly stealing cash during stop-and-search 11.6.2020
Limpopo woman charged for allegedly stabbing cheating husband to death 11.6.2020
Bail application for man accused of killing Naledi Phangindawo to be heard next week 11.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Motshekga releases updated 2020 school calendar

Crime Limpopo cops receive hefty sentences for smuggling stolen cars to Botswana

Crime Joburg taxi boss dies in hail of bullets

Personal Finance Increasing number of people struggling with car instalments 

Crime Thulamela mayor’s son tells of kidnapping ordeal


today in print

Read Today's edition