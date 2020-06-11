Courts 11.6.2020 06:30 pm

Limpopo woman charged for allegedly stabbing cheating husband to death

News24 Wire
Limpopo woman charged for allegedly stabbing cheating husband to death

Justice in court. Picture: Twitter

Suzan Barbara Maetja from Ga-Kuranta Village, Limpopo, allegedly came home earlier than expected on Monday, and found her husband with another woman.

A 42-year-old woman has been charged with murder for allegedly stabbing her husband to death after catching him with another woman.

According to a statement by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Suzan Barbara Maetja from Ga-Kuranta Village, Limpopo, allegedly came home earlier than expected on Monday, and found her husband in the company of another woman.

“It is further alleged that a clash ensued between the two women and the deceased tried to intervene when the suspect allegedly stabbed him with a sharp object,” NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said in a statement.

“The man was rushed to the clinic and he was declared dead on arrival.”

Maetja made her first appearance in the Kgapane Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on a charge of murder.

The matter was postponed to 12 June for a formal bail application.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Bail application for man accused of killing Naledi Phangindawo to be heard next week 11.6.2020
No legal smokes – yet – but plenty of fire in court 11.6.2020
Dlamini-Zuma asks for leave to appeal lockdown regulations ruling 10.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Analysis & Profiles SA’s lost decade and how to fix it

Courts No legal smokes – yet – but plenty of fire in court

Infection Updates Covid-19 cases jump by another 2,430 to 55,421

Lotto Lotto winner in Gauteng yet to claim over R8m in winnings

Africa Ex-Lesotho PM paid killers $24,000 to murder estranged wife: police


today in print

Read Today's edition