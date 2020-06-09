Courts 9.6.2020 08:24 pm

‘Bogus’ advocate faces 12 charges of fraud

News24 Wire
‘Bogus’ advocate faces 12 charges of fraud

Image: iStock.

Bonginkosi Chris Rumo made his first appearance in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

A 26-year-old man arrested for fraud for allegedly masquerading as an advocate, who represented accused in at least 12 criminal cases, will be applying for bail on Thursday.

In a statement, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said Bonginkosi Chris Rumo made his first appearance in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday where the case was postponed for a formal bail application.

Rumo has been charged with 12 counts of fraud, relating to criminal cases in which he appeared as the legal representative for the accused even though he is allegedly not an admitted advocate.

Nyuswa said Rumo represented people in court for several cases between August 2018 and May 2020.

“It is reported that Rumo presented a magistrate with a fake Johannesburg High Court order stating that he is an admitted advocate.”

She added Rumo was not a first-time offender as he had committed a similar offence in 2014 when he was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment wholly suspended on condition he did not commit a similar offence.

The case has been postponed to 11 June.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Abalone truck hijacker gets 42 years in prison 9.6.2020
AbaThembu case: Azenathi in court for alleged assault, pointing a gun 8.6.2020
Schools opening under Level 3: Govt yet to respond to Maimane’s Court challenge 5.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Eish! ‘We’ll be back’: Italy prison escapees promise to return

World Why the US is experiencing a coronavirus plateau

Health Surviving the virus ‘doesn’t guarantee you’re immune’

World Bail set at $1 million for US police officer charged in Floyd death

Education Gauteng teacher who allegedly threatened to put knee on pupils’ necks, to face hearing


today in print

Read Today's edition