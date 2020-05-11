North West man in court for allegedly stealing school’s palisade fence

A 42-year-old man appeared in the Moretele Magistrate’s Court in North West on Friday for the alleged possession of suspected stolen items.

Seth Maroke was released on bail until his second court appearance on 15 September.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh, Maroke was arrested on Thursday in Makapanstad after police conducted intensive investigations following the theft of steel palisades from a primary school in Motlhabaneng section between 21 and 23 April.

During the arrest, police also recovered suspected stolen property.

North West police commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena applauded the arrest and urged members of the community to report suspicious activities at schools by contacting their nearest police station or calling Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

On 30 April, the department of basic education said at least 962 schools across the country had been vandalised and robbed since the start of the national Covid-19 lockdown.

In all of the incidents, administration blocks and laboratories had been targeted, and ICT (information and communications technology) equipment stolen, said Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga.

The minister said the department was concerned, and she appealed to communities to assist the police in arresting the culprits.

