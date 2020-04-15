Suspect to appear in court following arrest for selling fake permits to informal traders

A 22-year-old suspect from Olivenhoutbosch, Centurion, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly selling fraudulent permits to informal business owners who are not part of essential services during lockdown.

The Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation office was alerted and the team made contact with the suspect under the pretext of wanting to buy permits.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said in a statement: “The suspect met with a team member and was immediately placed under arrest after he produced a permit for a R300 payment.”

Mulamu said the team proceeded to his house where they seized a laptop and other documents.

She said the suspect was expected to appear at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the acting director-general of the department of social development (DSD), Mzolisi Toni, has noted with concern the circulation of a letter on social media platforms which authorises Scientology Volunteer Ministries, a non-profit organisation (NPO), to render sanitising services to DSD National and DSD Provincial facilities during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“The letter, dated 2 April 2020, which is on the department of social development’s official letterhead under the signature of the acting director-general, is legitimate.

“The acting director-general, however, wishes to put it on record that the only agreement that existed between the department of social development and Scientology Volunteer Ministries was a once-off agreement that involved the fumigation of its premises and facilities,” the department of social development said in a statement.

To date, the NPO has rendered free fumigation services at the department’s head office in Pretoria, the Gauteng social development head office in Johannesburg and a number of DSD facilities in the Gauteng region.

Unfortunately, due to the fact that there are currently persons calling door-to-door claiming to represent the Scientology Volunteer Ministries and carrying out “Covid-19 sanitisation” on behalf of the department, the department and the Scientology Volunteer Ministries have agreed to terminate the fumigation agreement.

“The department acknowledges the good work of the church but cannot be drawn into misrepresentation when the prime focus of the department is on rolling out interventions to mitigate against Covid-19.

“The acting director-general wishes to warn members of the public that the department has not contracted or partnered with any organisation to conduct door to door sanitisation for Covid-19,” the department said.

Toni advises members of the public to remain vigilant of opportunists and criminals who want to take advantage of them during the lockdown period.

“Under no circumstances would the acting director-general direct an accounting officer of another public entity/organisation or a household to use an NPO for unsolicited services, more so when the services in question do not relate to the core mandate of the department.

“The department of social development is committed to playing a role in offering services and relief to vulnerable groups during the country’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic,” the department said.

