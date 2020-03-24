Fresh elections won’t eradicate Tshwane metro issues, court hears

In an attempt to reverse the decision to place the Tshwane metro under administration, the DA has approached the High Court in Pretoria, where it believes it has a strong case in its fight to overturn the decision.

The decision could be reversed, leaving the DA still in charge of the capital city. In court the party argued that its application had a good prospect of succeeding.

The party’s legal counsel argued that all measures were not attempted prior to the dissolution.

The court heard how dissolution was only appropriate when a legislative requirement could not be met.

The DA’s legal counsel raised concerns on how fresh elections would not necessarily eradicate problems in the city and how fresh elections could leave the metro with more questions as there was no definite outcome that a party would receive an outright majority.

The reason for dissolution was vague and ungrounded, the court further heard.

Court has adjourned for a short recess.

Last week, the Gauteng provincial government alongside the National Council of Provinces approved the application of section 139 (1)(c) to have Tshwane placed under administration. This led to the dissolution of the Tshwane council.

