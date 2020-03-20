Courts 20.3.2020 03:52 pm

Gauteng health department obtains court order to bar Katlehong church from holding service

News24 Wire
Gauteng health department obtains court order to bar Katlehong church from holding service

Image: iStock.

The church now cannot hold a church service which is not in accordance with the gazetted regulations released by Cogta this week.

The Gauteng department of health obtained a court order to stop a church in Katlehong from convening a church service.

The church now cannot hold a church service which is not in accordance with the gazetted regulations released by the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) this week.

“The concerns surrounding the church gathering was brought to the attention of the department by the community where the church is based,” said spokesperson Kwara Kekana on Friday.

“Mass gatherings expose people to great risk. The measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa have been put in place to help contain and prevent the further spread of Covid-19,” Kekana added.

Ramaphosa announced strict measures on Sunday to curb the spread – including a 100-person restriction on gatherings.

The department appealed to citizens of Gauteng to take the regulations seriously and to “be part of the solution” in dealing with the virus.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Police are deploying spotters at restaurants, bars to enforce 6pm drinking ban 20.3.2020
Gibs Business School faculty member tests positive for Covid-19 20.3.2020
Global coronavirus death toll tops 10,000 20.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Police are deploying spotters at restaurants, bars to enforce 6pm drinking ban

Covid-19 Total Covid-19 infections now at 202 – new individuals may have infected a whole church

Personal Finance If you’ve just lost plenty on the JSE, here’s why you should not panic

Covid-19 No, helicopters won’t be spraying anti-coronavirus chemicals on you today

Covid-19 Young people warned they are not ‘invincible’ against coronavirus


today in print

Read Today's edition