Long sentences for Limpopo murderer, rapist welcomed

Limpopo police have welcomed the heavy jail sentences that were imposed this week in two cases – one for murder and the other for rape.

The accused were sentenced for separate cases in the Mahwelereng and Witpoort precincts.

A sentencing by the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane follows an incident that occurred on 5 October 2018.

Bongani Abraham Boshomane, 47, was convicted of petrol bombing a house at Sekgakgapeng village in Mahwelereng, outside Mokopane. The attack left two children and their grandfather dead and the other family members seriously injured.

A special task team tracked down the suspect and arrested him in a tavern at Mogoto village, outside Zebediela.

The Limpopo High Court sentenced Boshomane to three life terms.

In the other case, the Lephalale Regional Court sentenced Kgothatso David Thutlwa, 23, to three life terms, without the option of fine. He had been found guilty on three counts of rape that took place in 2015 and 2016.

He was convicted for raping the three victims, aged between 14 and 21.

The provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant- General Nneke Jim Ledwaba, welcomed the sentences.

