Fallen tennis star Bob Hewitt’s parole review date set

Fallen tennis star Bob Hewitt’s parole review date has been set for 24 March, but the two women he raped, and the woman he sexually assaulted during coaching sessions, intend opposing his release.

It will be the 80-year-old’s third attempt after one failed court application to convert his sentence to house arrest, and an order by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola to review Hewitt being granted parole last year.

Hewitt coached Olivia Jasriel, Theresa “Twiggy” Tolken and “W”, whose name may not be released, when they were young girls in the 1980s and 1990s.

He was found guilty of rape in 2015.

He has been in prison since September 2016, serving six years.

Born in Australia, Hewitt is a former Grand Slam tennis champion.

The Department of Justice and Correctional Service allows complainants or victims of a crime to say in writing what they think about a person being placed on parole. They can also attend the meeting when it is discussed, if they want to.

Parole means that a person finishes a prison sentence outside prison, with strict conditions.

Hewitt was due to be released last September but, when the women’s lawyers found out it was being done without their input, Lamola ordered the review and the former tennis champion had to stay behind bars.

Their lawyers will now submit written representations on their behalf to object strenuously.

“We are in the process of filing extensive representations opposing his application,” said Tolken’s lawyer, Peter van Niekerk, who is the head of litigation at the law firm, Eversheds Sutherland. They are handling the case at no charge.

Van Niekerk has briefed advocate Barry Roux to act for Tolken.

Tania Koen, who represents Jasriel and “W”, said they have until March 16 to file their representations, and they too will oppose Hewitt’s application.

Jasriel said she has already made travel plans to be present at the hearing, which she said has reopened old wounds.

“I feel like I am going into the trial again and I have to prove something,” she said.

