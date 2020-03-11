Courts 11.3.2020 07:09 pm

Court orders return of suspended George municipal manager

News24 Wire
Court orders return of suspended George municipal manager

George municipal manager Trevor Botha, who is to be reinstated. Picture: George Herald

The Western Cape High Court has ruled that the decision to suspend Trevor Botha was unlawful, and he has to be reinstated with immediate effect.

The George Municipality has confirmed its municipal manager, Trevor Botha, will be reinstated, after a high court ruling that said a council decision to suspend him was unlawful.

The Western Cape High Court had also ruled on Monday that Botha be reinstated with immediate effect. The municipality must also pay the legal costs on a punitive attorney and client scale, municipality spokesperson Chantel Edwards-Klose said.

Botha was suspended on 17 February following an independent forensic report – dated 20 December 2019 – by investigators Anthony Botha and Annelita Mentoor.

The report looked into allegations of maladministration, fraud and corruption with respect to the Water on Waste project (WoW).

The report made damning findings and revealed there was “non-adherence to prescribed policies and procedures in respect of the appointment and payment of Mr Botha as a supervisor on the WoW project”.

News24 reached out to the DA for comment on Tuesday. It will be added once received.

Good Western Cape MPL, Brett Herron, said the municipality will now have to use local government taxes – which should be used for service delivery – to pay Botha’s legal costs. He lamented the DA’s “infighting and political posturing”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Four accused of killing Mpumalanga mom for R80K insurance abandon bail bids 11.3.2020
Richard Mdluli ‘plans to appeal his conviction, upcoming sentence’ 11.3.2020
Alleged creche abuse: Senior prosecutor to prosecute Carletonville child minder 10.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘Socialist’ Godrich Gardee moans about how an MP salary of R1.1m was ‘disgusting’

Courts High court sets aside Mkhwebane’s report into CR17 donation

Business News Rhodes wins contract to export pears to Walmart US

Investigation Bosasa paid a further R5.5m to Supra Mahumapelo’s friend, again for ‘nothing’

Health Lives shattered by South Africa’s forced sterilisations


today in print

Read Today's edition