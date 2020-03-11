Richard Mdluli ‘plans to appeal his conviction, upcoming sentence’

Convicted former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli intends to appeal his conviction and upcoming sentence in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Mdluli and his former colleague Mthembeni Mthunzi were found guilty in 2019 of the kidnapping and assault of Oupa Ramogibe.

The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg heard on Wednesday from social worker Portia Morudi-Dabishi, who had prepared a probation report on Mdluli.

Morudi-Dabishi said Mdluli told her that he intended to take his conviction and upcoming sentence, which is expected to be delivered by Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng, to the appeals court.

She said Mdluli claimed that he had been framed by his former colleagues in the SAPS after he was promoted to head the crime intelligence division.

Morudi-Dabishi recommended that Mdluli be sentenced to correctional supervision since he had no previous conviction and was a pensioner. She said a sentence of correctional supervision was suitable.

“Mdluli said he was a law-abiding citizen and respects the judge’s opinion to convict him and intends to appeal the matter. He said he is a family-orientated man who has his family’s interests at heart.

“He was an officer of the law when the offence was committed. Mdluli has not shown any remorse. The court should pass an appropriate sentence due to the seriousness of the offence. Mdluli said he has minor children who are dependent on him.

“… he should serve a portion of his sentence under supervision of a probation officer,” Morudi-Dabishi said.

She said Mdluli told her that he had had an extra-marital affair with Tshidi Buthelezi and they had a child together.

Mdluli later paid lobola to Buthelezi, who then started a relationship with Ramogibe.

Ramogibe died in 1999 after he was shot. Buthelezi later died from an illness.

Morudi-Dabishi said Mdluli denied that he kidnapped Buthelezi’s friend Alice Manana in 1998 and took her to Orange Farm to show him where Ramogibe and Buthelezi were “hiding”.

“Mdluli said he only told Ramogibe to leave Buthelezi alone as she was married to him. He also denied kidnapping and assaulting Manana, Ramogibe and Buthelezi,” said Morudi-Dabishi.

She said Mdluli had anger issues that could have emanated from him growing up in Bushbuckridge without a father and being teased as a young boy.

Morudi-Dabishi said Mdluli told her that his father left them while they were very young and stayed with another woman in Tembisa.

“This part of his childhood might have had an impact on him. He might have had anger because his father left him when he was young. Mdluli is a loving person and he assaulted those people because he was angry,” Morudi-Dabishi said.

Sentencing proceedings continue.

