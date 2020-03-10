Courts 10.3.2020 06:58 pm

Alleged creche abuse: Senior prosecutor to prosecute Carletonville child minder

News24 Wire
Screengrab from a video showing a caregiver at a Carletonville creche, Nellie Senwametsi, repeatedly slapping a small child, 3 April 2019.

It was earlier reported Nellie Senwametsi would plead to charges of assault in the Oberholzer Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The case against an employee caught on camera allegedly assaulting children at Ninnies Neurons crèche in Carletonville has been assigned to a senior prosecutor.

The advocacy manager for Women and Men Against Child Abuse, Ngaa Murombedzi, said the group was delighted the case against Nellie Senwametsi was showing progress.

It was earlier reported Senwametsi would plead to charges of assault in the Oberholzer Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Murombedzi said the new advocate was expected to consult with the victims and witnesses.

“We are viewing this as a great development because it means that either the accused will plead guilty or go to trial. News that the prosecutor has been changed is a step in the right direction.

“The parents [of the victims] have expressed their disappointment at how the docket has taken this long to finalise and they attribute that to the senior public prosecutor and police directly,” Murombedzi said.

Senwametsi, who is out on R3,000 bail, is expected back in court on 20 April.

