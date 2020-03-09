State appoints new counsel in Omotoso trial postponed for April

New counsel for the state has been appointed in the rape and human trafficking trial against Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho.

The state confirmed the appointment of new counsel on Monday morning after Omotoso, Sulani and Sitho took their seats in the dock. Judge Irma Schoeman has postponed the matter to 14 April.

The trial has so far heard damning allegations against Omotoso and his co-accused. First witness Andisiwe Dike told the court how Sulani and Sitho knew about what happened in the Durban mission house, where Omotoso is alleged to have sexually harassed women.

The court heard how private sexual sessions with Omotoso were referred to as appointments and Dike testified that Sulani and Sitho had also been summoned by Omotoso in the past for these ‘appointments’.

Second witness, Lerato Msibi, who joined the Jesus Dominion church in 2012, alleged how Omotoso had instructed her to rub his feet behind closed doors.

She told the court how on one night, Omotoso instructed her to lie down after he had allegedly touched her chest. Msibi was later asked to take off her underwear. In a moment of alleged uncertainty between the pair, Msibi was then asked to cover herself and go and rest.

The televangelist and two women face a string of charges which include rape, human trafficking and racketeering in the Port Elizabeth High Court.

