Magashule’s ex-driver in court for theft of multimillion-rand Pierneef painting

Part of the painting by J Pierneef which was stolen from the Free State premier's office in 2018.

Ricardo Mettler is facing charges of fraud, money laundering, theft and defeating the ends of justice following the disappearance of the Pierneef painting.

The case of theft against former Free State premier Ace Magashule’s ex-driver and bodyguard was postponed in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Ricardo Mettler, 42, made his first appearance in court following a subpoena issued to him in January.

Mettler is facing charges of fraud, money laundering, theft and defeating the ends of justice following the disappearance of a Pierneef painting worth millions of rands.

The painting is an artwork by legendary landscape artist Jacobus Hendrik Pierneef, who died on 14 November 1957.

It was alleged that the painting disappeared between February and early March 2018.

According to the indictment, Mettler, who has been working for Magashule for six years, assisted with the removal of personal assets belonging to the then-premier, as Magashule had relinquished his position and was making way for his successor.

During the inauguration of the new premier Sisi Ntombela, Mettler met with Wei-Lin Hsu and allegedly asked him to lend him R2.1 million.

According to the State, Hsu then demanded collateral that his money be paid back.

The indictment states that Mettler later arrived at Hsu’s premises with the painting wrapped in a blanket and told Hsu it was worth a lot of money.

He allegedly told Hsu that the painting was a gift from Magashule.

The indictment stated Strauss & Co received a request from Nazlie Abrahams, acting on behalf of Hsu, on 28 March 2018 to assess the painting.

Senior art specialist Dr Alastair Meredith met with Hsu to assess the authenticity of the painting, the State says. He was allegedly suspicious about the black-and-white numbering on the back of the painting, which indicated that at some point it was part of a larger collection.

On 16 August 2018, Hsu received a response that the painting was worth between R6 million and R8 million, according to the State.

Senior Free State government officials later allegedly contacted Strauss & Co about the whereabouts of the painting and warned that it belonged to the province.

The indictment stated Mettler failed to provide proof in writing from the former premier that he had given him the painting as a gift.

Hawks officials later secured the painting from Strauss & Co.

In January, the National Prosecuting Authority subpoenaed Mettler to appear in court. His case was postponed to 25 March to allow him to get a lawyer to represent him.

