Adam Catzavelos sentenced to R50K fine or two-year suspended sentence

Convicted racist Adam Catzavelos has been sentenced to a R50,000 fine by the Randburg Magistrate’s Court or face a wholly suspended two-year jail term, suspended for five years, which will kick in if he commits another crime.

The former businessman pleaded guilty to crimen injuria last year after using the k-word in a viral video clip.

In August 2018 Catzavelos shot a video of himself on holiday on a beach in Greece, saying: “Let me give you a weather forecast here. Blue skies, beautiful day, amazing sea and not one k***** in sight. F****** heaven on earth. You cannot beat this”. He sent the video to a WhatsApp group, which found its way into the public domain and went viral.

The EFF in Gauteng laid criminal charges against Catzavelos. He was fired from his family business and banned from his children’s school before he issued an apology.

The EFF marched on his home and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) received more than 50 complaints against him.

They reached a settlement with him in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court of R150,000. He was to pay it off over 30 months.

Catzavelos pleaded guilty to a charge of crimen injuria in December.

This month he took the stand in mitigation of sentencing and said he was a changed man. He was accompanied to court by a group of his “gogos”, who argued in mitigation of his sentence, and revealed his nickname was now “Mxolisi”, which meant forgiveness.

(Compiled by Charles Cilliers)

