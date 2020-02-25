Courts 25.2.2020 06:13 pm

Centurion teacher accused of assaulting Grade 6 pupil gets bail

News24 Wire
The Gauteng Education Department said the Springvale Primary School teacher had been served with a letter of precautionary suspension.

Gauteng police say a 54-year-old Centurion teacher is out on R500 bail after she was arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting a Grade 6 pupil on Friday.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said investigations into the case were continuing.

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Education Department said the Springvale Primary School teacher had been served with a letter of precautionary suspension.

The parents of the 11-year-old boy alleged that the teacher strangled him and apparently stepped on his chest after accusing him of stealing a bottle of flavoured water from a fellow pupil.

On Monday, the pupil’s parents, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, told News24 that they had opened an assault case at the Wierdabrug Police Station.

Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said his office received a report from the school and launched an investigation to establish the circumstances.

“The matter is under investigation as the parents have opened a case of assault and the said teacher was arrested,” Mabona said.

He added that the incident was regrettable and unfortunate, and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against the teacher.

