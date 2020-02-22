Courts 22.2.2020 01:12 pm

Four in court following January’s violent protests in Seshego

News24 Wire
Four in court following January’s violent protests in Seshego

Picture: iStock

The protests in January began after residents met in the township’s Zone 3 to discuss gangsterism, following the murder of 17-year-old Thoriso Kgomo by an alleged gang member

Four suspects have appeared in court for their alleged part in violent protests that erupted in Seshego, Limpopo in January.

The suspects – Jossey Buthane, 40, Freddy Magongoa, 39, Obakeng Makhura, 42, and Oupa Ramaphoko, 39, – are facing charges of attempted murder, theft, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and kidnapping.

“This after they allegedly went on the rampage on January 12, looking for the persons they suspected of being criminals. In the process, the suspects allegedly damaged properties, kidnapped one of the persons and took him to a spot where he was assaulted until he lost consciousness.

A firearm safe also went missing during the raid allegedly conducted by the suspects,” explained provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

The protests in January began after residents met in the township’s Zone 3 to discuss gangsterism, following the murder of 17-year-old Thoriso Kgomo by an alleged gang member, News24 previously reported.

“The community members then embarked on a search for the alleged criminals. They torched a shack and a house where two cellphones, a router and clothing were stolen,” Mojapelo previously said.

At the time, residents were also angered by the arrest community leaders after violence broke out during a citizen arrest of some alleged gang members.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has strongly condemned the vigilante action.

“People wanting to assist the police in fighting crime must do so legally. Anyone who commits a crime in the name of assisting the police will be arrested regardless of his or her status in society,” he said.

More arrests are expected.

– News24 Wire

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Seshego residents kick Limpopo MEC, police officials out during meeting to discuss gangsterism 15.1.2020
EFF, ANC members released on bail after Seshego mob attack 14.1.2020
Malema calls for unity to fight drugs, gangs in Western Cape 16.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance This is what long-term investing looks like

Politics Boy Mamabolo apologises to Malema for ‘false’ abuse allegations

Government One year since Ramaphosa’s first Sona, and SOEs are still in a sorry state

Government New Bill could ensure sex pests pay dearly for their crimes

Fitness and health 3D printing technology could stop TB from being SA’s biggest killer


today in print

Read Today's edition