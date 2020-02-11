Courts 11.2.2020 06:33 pm

Ex-senior municipal official in court for allegedly hiring hitmen to kill husband

News24 Wire
The plan was foiled and Salome Ledwaba was arrested at her house on January 30.

A former senior manager at the Capricorn District Municipality has been granted R2,000 bail in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court for allegedly plotting to have her husband killed.

Limpopo Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said Salome Ledwaba allegedly conspired to kill her husband after experiencing marital problems.

The 49-year-old allegedly solicited the help of hitmen to kill her husband in exchange for a R50,000 payment.

“Through intelligence gathering, the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team uncovered the plot and immediately put into action a plan to apprehend the suspect.

“Investigations revealed the suspect was married to a well-known businessman who also resides around Polokwane and the couple were on the verge of divorce.

“Three alleged hitmen were allegedly hired to follow through with the killing in exchange for a sizeable payment,” Maluleke said.

The plan was foiled and Ledwaba was arrested at her house on January 30. She appeared in court on Monday.

“Our investigations into the matter are continuing [and] will determine if the three alleged hitmen would be arrested or not,” Maluleke said

Ledwaba is expected back in court on April 7.

