Investigation into Cape cop accused of killing his partner ongoing

News24 Wire
Sergeant David Hoffman was shot and killed at a braai on Saturday, August 17. Picture: Social media.

Sergeant David Hoffman was shot dead last month in what is believed to have been an accidental shooting at his relatives’ home in Skool Street, Franschhoek.

The case against a Western Cape police officer who is accused of killing his partner was postponed for further investigation on Monday, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Sergeant Marlon Appollis appeared in the Franschhoek Magistrate’s Court on a charge of culpable homicide.

Western Cape NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the case was postponed until March 26.

According to Netwerk24, the docket was returned to the investigation officer by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in December after various aspects were pointed out.

The court heard these aspects had apparently not been addressed yet.

Sergeant David Hoffman was shot dead last year in what is believed to have been an accidental shooting at his relatives’ home in Skool Street, Franschhoek.

A man is understood to have run into the house after being chased by a mob and as Hoffman protected him, the family called the police for assistance.

When the police failed to arrive, News24 understands, he phoned his partner, Appollis, for assistance.

Hoffman was later allegedly accidentally shot.

Appollis is out on R1,000 bail.

Hoffman was given a state funeral after Police Minister Bheki Cele said the officer had “put himself on duty” at the time of his death.

