Zuma is a law-abiding citizen who respects the court, says ANC after warrant of arrest

Former president Jacob Zuma is a law-abiding citizen who has respected the courts and has submitted himself to the judicial process, the ANC said on Wednesday while urging the public to “exercise patience” until Zuma’s next court date on May 6.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court issued a warrant of arrest against Zuma this week, following his failure to appear in the arms deal corruption case.

The warrant has been stayed until May 6, as the court accepted that Zuma “may well be ill”, but further evidence on his condition was required. The warrant is therefore not immediately executable and is contingent on Zuma providing adequate clarity on his condition.

It’s understood he’s being treated in Cuba.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) argued it never received a response from Zuma’s legal team after asking for more specifics about his illness. It also wants access to his medical records to validate his illness claims.

State Prosecutor Billy Downer said it was disappointing that Zuma was not in court for unclear medical reasons. Zuma’s lawyer Dan Mantsha claimed Zuma was genuinely sick, however.

The ANC welcomed the court’s decision while maintaining that Zuma had always co-operated with law-enforcement agencies, “whenever asked to do so.”

Images started circulating on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon claiming to be the actual sick note Zuma’s lawyers had provided to the court.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko, background reporting by Charles Cilliers)

