Arrest warrant issued for Zuma if he fails to attend corruption trial

The Pietermaritzburg High Court has issued a warrant of arrest following former president Jacob Zuma’s failure to appear in the arms deal corruption case.

The warrant has been stayed until May 6, however, when the matter is set to resume. The court accepted that Zuma “may well be ill”, but further evidence on his condition is now required. The warrant is therefore not immediately executable, and is contingent on Zuma providing adequate clarity on his condition.

The NPA argued it never received a response from Zuma’s legal team after asking for more specifics about his illness. It also wants access to his medical records to validate his illness claims.

“We were informed that he would be attending to medical treatment abroad from 23 Jan till mid March 2020,” argued the NPA.

State Prosecutor Billy Downer said it was disappointing that Zuma was not in court for unclear medical reasons.

A warrant of arrest could be issued if illegitimate claims had been submitted for the former president’s absence. Zuma’s lawyer Dan Mantsha claimed Zuma was genuinely sick, however.

Mantsha had submitted a sick note from a “military hospital” but Judge Dhaya Pillay questioned this, as it had no date and had been altered. She asked Mantsha to help her understand it, but that was evidently unsuccessful.

A decade of delay

Zuma’s corruption case was being heard for the first time in 2020 today.

At his previous appearance, Zuma heard that his appeal for a bid for permanent stay of prosecution had been dismissed with costs.

Three judges – Jerome Mnguni, Esther Steyn and Thoba Poyo-Dlwati – found there was no compelling reason why he should be granted leave to appeal the dismissal.

Their ruling said it was in the “interest of justice and bringing the matter to finality” that no appeal be granted.

Zuma’s application for a permanent stay of prosecution was based on his long-time allegation that due to an unreasonable delay in the commencement of proceedings, it wouldn’t be possible to receive a fair trial.

The judges differed, saying another court would not find otherwise.

In his submission, Zuma said the judges overemphasised the seriousness of his alleged crimes. He asserted that the Supreme Court of Appeal would come to a different conclusion.

Outside court, Zuma, who normally commands a large audience after proceedings in Pietermaritzburg, stood before a paltry group of supporters and passersby.

Zuma is charged along with French arms company Thales of one count of racketeering, 12 of fraud, four of corruption and one of money laundering.

Thales’ stay of prosecution application was also denied.

