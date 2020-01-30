Wife appears in court with five suspects for alleged murder of funeral boss

Busi Mitta Nkosi, 41, and five other suspects appeared at the Balfour Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

The six suspects are alleged to have been involved in the murder of Jabulani Isaac Nkosi, 58, Busi’s husband and the owner of a funeral parlour in Balfour, Mpumalanga on Sunday 19 January.

Muntu Mashinini, Sipho Dube, Thokozane Radebe, Zenele Malindisi, as well as a 17-year-old girl, are the other five suspects who appeared in court. Their case was postponed to 3 February for a formal bail application and further investigation.

The suspects were arrested between 24 and 25 January, in Standerton and Balfour, respectively.

It is alleged that Jabulani was shot dead at his home after suspects entered his house and then fled.

The paramedics and police were notified by a community member about the incident and declared Jabulani dead on the scene.

A case of murder was registered and an investigation ensued.

An earlier attempted murder case involving Jabulani was then included in the investigation after two armed men wearing balaclavas had entered his house, in January 8, demanding money. They then shot him in his bedroom.

The 58-year-old businessman had been rushed to a nearby hospital where he received medical treatment.

He was discharged from hospital on 16 January, only to be shot dead three days later.

After apparently connecting the dots, the police launched a manhunt that led to the arrest of the suspects.

The provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, confirmed the motive for the murder was unknown at this point.

“If there is one thing that gives us joy as the police, it is when we manage to solve a crime and arrest perpetrators in a short space of time. I am proud to work with such members,” said Zuma.

“As we celebrated National Police Day on Monday, we also celebrate outstanding performance by each member throughout the years and these members that managed to quickly arrest the alleged murderers of Mr Nkosi. We believe that justice will be served.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.