Sandra Moonsamy kidnapping accused want shower privileges back

Four men accused of kidnapping top Durban businesswoman Sandra Moonsamy, 45, have complained that their shower privileges have been taken away from them.

“The accused have complained that since they have been at Kokstad prison, they have not been given access to shower facilities,” said lawyer Mxolisi Nxasana.

Nxasana, a former national director of public prosecutions, said the men also bemoaned not having access to exercise facilities.

“These are basic rights that they have been denied.”

State prosecutor Kuveshnie Pillay agreed that the men should have access to showers.

“Basic cleanliness is a right.”

Magistrate Anand Maharaj said he would issue an instruction to the prison to ensure their rights were not violated.

“My powers allow me to issue a J7 form to instruct as such.”

Pillay also said international warrants against some of the accused would be handed over to court prior to the formal bail application on February 25.

The four, aged 30 to 34, faced charges of kidnapping, extortion and attempted murder. They previously said they would not apply for bail until they saw the police docket.

The court ordered that none of the accused be named, saying there was a dispute over the location of their ID cards.

The accused say police took their cards, but Pillay has disputed this, saying authorities were only in possession of their passports.

News24 reported that the court also cited security reasons for the protection of their identities. Some of the accused have used a Portuguese translator during proceedings.

The men had allegedly demanded R140m for Moonsamy’s release.

She was kidnapped in May 2019 on the M13 in Stapleton Road, Pinetown, while driving her black Range Rover.

The Hawks confirmed that she had been found alive in Emalahleni six months after her disappearance. She was allegedly found bound in chains.

The Hawks also maintained that an international syndicate was allegedly behind the kidnapping, but said more information would be revealed once the case was before court.

